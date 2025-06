IRISH POLITICAL PARTIES are beginning to develop policies around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) after MEP Ciaran Mullooly revealed he used it to write a letter to the President of the European Commission.

In the letter, which urged the EU to deliver more aid to Gaza, the Independent Ireland MEP inadvertently quoted the house music group Swedish House Mafia and recounted a fictional story of a girl in Rafah without indicating that she was not real.



Following this, The Journal contacted all political parties represented in Dáil Éireann to see if they have policies or guidelines in place around the use of AI for public representatives. No party currently does.

While the Labour Party said it has been working on guidelines since earlier this year, other parties were left scrambling after Mullooly’s AI-assisted letter made headlines.

The Social Democrats, Fine Gael and Independent Ireland all said they are currently working on developing policies, while the Green Party is also examining the idea as part of a strategic plan.

A Sinn Féin source admitted that the Mullooly story was sent around to TDs as a “cautionary tale” but said the party does not currently have any guidelines around the use of AI.

Despite the slow uptake from political HQs on the issue, many TDs were more vocal about their feelings on the use of the technology in public life.

When asked if they use AI to assist their work as a TD, just four current members of the Dáil admitted that they do.

Independent TD Barry Heneghan used AI to create a song as part of his election campaign and said he uses a mix of programmes now as a TD, such as ChatGPT and Microsoft 365 Co-pilot, depending on the work he wants to streamline.

Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe, Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea and Labour’s Conor Sheehan all said they use programmes like ChatGPT and Co-pilot on occasion to help with admin tasks, but all were of the view that it shouldn’t be used for drafting speeches or public statements.

Advertisement

“I think transparency is important in this job. It’s still up to TDs to stand over what they say and do, and AI can make mistakes and add things in that you would never say,” Heneghan said.

He added: “If you trusted it for your whole speech, it doesn’t sound human in my opinion.”

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn compared AI to the printing press and said his party supports the “responsible use” of the emerging technology.

“Whether to improve communication or streamline workflows, like the printing press or the personal computer, artificial intelligence may face scepticism in its early stages but if history has shown us anything, it is that new tools often begin with controversy and end with positive transformation.”

Most other TDs we contacted said they do not use AI to assist with their work, although many parties said staff sometimes use it for research purposes or admin.

When asked if politicians should have to disclose when they have used AI to draft a speech or statement, most TDs we contacted said yes.

A spokesperson for Independent Ireland said it “would not be a bad idea in the interests of transparency”, while Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman went further and said it should also be disclosed when politicians use it to alter images of themselves.

A number of TDs said it came down to being honest with constituents, while others, like People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, said he was against its use on environmental grounds.

Labour TD Duncan Smith argued that it is lazy for TDs to use AI.

The Dublin Fingal East TD said he doesn’t use it because he has “no interest in selling my constituents short”.

“When people elect you to represent them, it should actually be you and the team you put together to work with you, representing your constituents.

“I think TDs using AI are displaying laziness at best and I think it shows a lack of respect to the people who have elected you to the Dáil, who rightfully expect you to be putting in the work,” he said.