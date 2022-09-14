Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

Aslan concert postponed at 3Arena as Christy Dignam in ill health

The Saturday night show was part of the Aslan’s “40 years 40 gigs” tour.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 1:42 PM
18 minutes ago 2,986 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5866041
Christy Dignam performing at an Aslan concert in 2018
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Christy Dignam performing at an Aslan concert in 2018
Christy Dignam performing at an Aslan concert in 2018
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN ASLAN CONCERT planned for the 3Arena this weekend has been postponed due to illness.

The arena has wished lead singer Christy Dignam a “strong and speedy recovery”.

Fans have been told to retain their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled performance, the date of which has not yet been confirmed.

The Saturday night show was part of Aslan’s “40 years 40 gigs” tour, marking the rock band’s 40th anniversary since it was formed in 1982.

Irish singer-songwriter ELLYD was due to perform as the concert’s opening act.

“Sadly, this Saturday’s Aslan concert at 3Arena has been postponed due to illness,” the 3Arena shared on social media.

“All at 3Arena send our very best to Christy and we wish him a strong and speedy recovery.”

In a statement to fans, the band wrote: “Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great. However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday.”

“Christy, Joe, Alan & Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you. We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date,” the statement said.

“As you all know, Christy’s health is priority and we also have to respect his privacy at these times.”

Dignam has been undergoing treatment for a rare blood disorder since he was diagnosed in 2013.

He has spoken out in the past about how his condition has affected his life and his music career.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie