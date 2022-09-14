Aslan concert postponed at 3Arena as Christy Dignam in ill health

AN ASLAN CONCERT planned for the 3Arena this weekend has been postponed due to illness.

The arena has wished lead singer Christy Dignam a “strong and speedy recovery”.

Fans have been told to retain their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled performance, the date of which has not yet been confirmed.

The Saturday night show was part of Aslan’s “40 years 40 gigs” tour, marking the rock band’s 40th anniversary since it was formed in 1982.

Irish singer-songwriter ELLYD was due to perform as the concert’s opening act.

“Sadly, this Saturday’s Aslan concert at 3Arena has been postponed due to illness,” the 3Arena shared on social media.

Advertisement

“All at 3Arena send our very best to Christy and we wish him a strong and speedy recovery.”

❗SHOW UPDATE❗

Sadly, this Saturday’s Aslan concert at 3Arena has been postponed due to illness.



Head over to our Facebook or Instagram for more information from the band.



All at 3Arena send our very best to Christy and we wish him a strong and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Svo5yUsng8 — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) September 14, 2022 Source: 3Arena /Twitter

In a statement to fans, the band wrote: “Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great. However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday.”

“Christy, Joe, Alan & Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you. We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date,” the statement said.

“As you all know, Christy’s health is priority and we also have to respect his privacy at these times.”

To say we are devastated is an understatement but Christys health as you know is always our priority and we ask you to please respect Christy’s privacy and allow him this time to get through this! 🎶❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/mUPeTGjqOT — Aslan (@OfficialAslan) September 14, 2022 Source: Aslan /Twitter

Dignam has been undergoing treatment for a rare blood disorder since he was diagnosed in 2013.

He has spoken out in the past about how his condition has affected his life and his music career.