Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Gardaí launch investigation after man (50s) attacked on busy commuter train

The incident happened at around 7pm on near the Clonsilla stop in Dublin.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 3:27 PM
13 minutes ago 2,120 Views 2 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man in his 50s was subjected to an alleged assault on a busy train service yesterday evening. 

The incident happened at around 7pm on near the Clonsilla stop in Dublin. The train was the 18.44 service from Connolly to Maynooth.

A garda spokesman confirmed the incident and said that investigations have started.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of a male in his 50s that is believed to have taken place at Clonsilla Train Station on 3 February 2020 at approximately 7pm. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.” 

Irish Rail’s social media had updated passengers at the time saying there were to be delays due to what they described as anti-social behaviour.

In an update, Irish Rail said that the delay was due to “passenger trouble on board”.

