Sunday 18 August, 2019
Four men arrested on suspicion of 'vicious' attempted murder after man 'deliberately hit with car'

The men were found hiding in gardens in Antrim and arrested by police.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 1:33 PM
20 minutes ago 1,566 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4771339
File photo of a PSNI officer.
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in Co Antrim.

The 48-year-old victim was attacked outside a pub on Main Street in Armoy shortly after 1am.

A car was then deliberately driven up onto the footpath, striking the injured male, the PSNI said.

It’s understood that a number of bystanders were also assaulted by the four suspects before they fled the area in the vehicle.

The car was subsequently located on the Coolkeeran Road in Ballymoney at around 2.20am.

Police searched the area and the men were found hiding in nearby gardens and were arrested.

“This was a vicious and violent attack and the victim has been left with some serious injuries, including some to his head and face,” Detective Sergeant Wallace of the PSNI said.

He appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage, whether on dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone, to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 115 18/08/19.

