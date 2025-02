AUSTRALIAN SOAP NEIGHBOURS has been cancelled for a second time.

In 2022, after 37 years on screen, the show ended for the first time with a double-episode special which featured star-studded cameos from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and singer Natalie Imbruglia.

This decision was taken after TV production company Fremantle failed to secure another UK broadcaster after Channel 5 withdrew support due to financial constraints.

However, Neighbours was offered a lifeline a few months later when Amazon announced that it would reboot the series for its now-defunct Freevee streaming service, with Neighbours: A New Chapter launching in 2023.

But it was announced today that Neighbours will be cancelled for a second time, with the final episode airing in December.

“Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes,” said a spokesperson for Amazon.

New episodes will continue to air on four times a week until the end of 2025 – “with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love”, read a statement on social media.

We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025. New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love. pic.twitter.com/Jo7Bc6Wovl — Neighbours (@neighbours) February 21, 2025

Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer, remarked that “audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades”.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally.

“We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

In Ireland, Neighbours airs on RTÉ One, RTÉ2, and the RTÉ Player.