#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Advertisement

Motorcyclist (50s) dies following Cork crash

The collision involving a motorbike and a car occurred this afternoon in Ballineen.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 4:11 PM
18 minutes ago 1,515 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5675307
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS died following a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Cork this afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 50s, died after the collision in the village of Ballineen at around 1.45pm today.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The R586 road between Bandon and Bantry is currently closed in Ballineen while gardaí examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in contact.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigating gardaí are looking to hear from anyone who was travelling on the R586 – the main road between Bandon and Bantry – this afternoon and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie