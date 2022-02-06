Motorcyclist (50s) dies following Cork crash

A MAN HAS died following a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Cork this afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 50s, died after the collision in the village of Ballineen at around 1.45pm today.

Advertisement

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The R586 road between Bandon and Bantry is currently closed in Ballineen while gardaí examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in contact.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigating gardaí are looking to hear from anyone who was travelling on the R586 – the main road between Bandon and Bantry – this afternoon and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.