Glock pistol and MDMA tablets worth €360,000 seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested three men and seized a quantity of drugs along with a gun following an operation yesterday evening.

Members of drug units based at Sundrive Road and Crumlin garda stations searched a residence in Ballyfermot as part of efforts targetting local drugs distribution networks.

During the search, MDMA tablets worth an estimated street value of €360,000 along with a Glock pistol, ammunition and cash were seized.

Three men (aged in their late 20s, 30s and 50s) were arrested by investigating gardaí.

They’re currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates would be provided when available.