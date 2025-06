POLICE IN NORTHERN IRELAND came under attack as violent disorder erupted for a second night in a row in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Multiple cars and properties were set on fire while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers.

The PSNI deployed riot police, fired plastic baton rounds, and used water cannons as well as dog units as part of its response to the disorder.

In a statement, the PSNI said calm had been restored in the Clonavon Terrace, North Road and Bridge Street areas by around 1am this morning.

They said there had also been “sporadic disorder” in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus, as well incidents in north Belfast.

It came after similar violent unrest around Clonavon Terrace in the town on Monday night, following an earlier peaceful protest in the day which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

Some 15 police officers were injured. A senior police officer condemned the disorder as “racist thuggery”.

A firefighter exits a house set alight during a second night of violence in Ballymena. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson issued a public appeal for information and said the PSNI was actively working to identify those responsible for the “racially motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice”.

He said the service would deploy significant resources to any further disorder during the week.

Riot police were deployed to residential streets around Clonavon Terrace last night as hundreds of people gathered in the area from approximately 7pm.

The PSNI formed barricades while officers wearing armour and shields also responded to the disorder.

Some masked protesters shouted abuse and threw objects at the police, including fireworks, glass bottles and pieces of metal.

The PSNI advised those present to disperse and warned that water cannon would be deployed against those participating in violent activity.

Police fired plastic baton rounds at some of those gathered and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Many young children were present among those gathered near police lines.

Police used water cannon to disperse people engaged in serious disorder. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As rioters were dispersed into other parts of the town as the evening progressed into night, a property on Bridge Street and a home on Queen Street were set on fire.

Other properties had windows smashed as some residents chose to display signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

Multiple cars were also set on fire as part of blazes set by rioters, including near a car wash and tyre centre off Bridge Street and on Larne Street.

The clothing of at least one participant caught fire during the disorder.

The PSNI cleared streets and allowed gaps in its barricades for firefighters to tackle fires in the town as chaotic scenes continued past midnight.

Officers also used a drone as part of the response to illegal activity, which saw some rioters kick in doors and ransack homes.

Riot police wearing armour and carrying shields in Ballymena. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A 29-year-old man was charged with riotous behaviour after being arrested on Monday night. Henderson said other arrests are expected following the examination of video footage.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Henderson said the attacks should be “loudly condemned by all right-thinking people”.

“Any attempt to justify or explain it as something else is misplaced,” he said at a press conference at Ballymena police station earlier on Tuesday.

He said members of the minority ethnic community “felt fear” and there will be a significant policing operation in the town in the coming days to reassure the community.

Henderson said that police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed to help the PSNI in the wake of the Ballymena disorder.

With reporting from Press Association