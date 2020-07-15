Micheál Martin to appoint a new Agriculture Minister after sacking Barry Cowen

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is to appoint a replacement for Barry Cowen today, after sacking the Offaly TD from his job as Minister for Agriculture last night.

Following revelations by the Irish Independent that in 2016 Cowen was banned from driving for three months after testing over the drink-drive alcohol limit while on a provisional licence, explanations have been sought of the new Fianna Fáil minister.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times published a story claiming that the official Garda report of the incident at the Garda checkpoint indicated that Cowen had attempted to evade the Gardaí – a claim he strenuously denies.

Cowen has asked for an internal investigation of the Garda report of the incident, Gardaí have begun an internal investigation, and the Garda Ombudsman is also to be involved in the review.

Announcing late in the Dáil last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had read the Garda report and said that it “raised additional issues” about the incident that require “further explanation and clarification”.

He added that Cowen wasn’t prepared to answer further questions publicly about the incident, which lead to Martin sacking Cowen, the brother of former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

Martin is the Taoiseach in a three-party government, where the leaders of the two other parties – Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar and the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan – had called on Cowen to answer questions about the disputed facts at the Garda checkpoint in 2016.

Among those who are likely to take the new role of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today, are deputy leader Dara Calleary (seen to have been snubbed in initial picks), Galway East TD Ann Rabbitte, and Cork TD Michael Moynihan.

A Cabinet meeting is to be held this evening on whether Ireland should move to Phase Four of Ireland’s roadmap to easing Covid-19 restrictions (due to take place on Monday, 20 July).

Sean Fleming, Barry Cowen, Micheal Martin and Dara Calleary proposing a motion of no confidence in Minister for Justice Alan Shatter in 2014. Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Speaking on Morning Ireland and on Newstalk this morning, Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, Minister on Public Expenditure and Reform, said that the issue had “developed into a political crisis that showed no sign of abating, of going away”.

He said Martin’s decision was taken “without prejudice” but that the situation was “incompatible with the normal functioning of government”.

Every media interview we did on any issue, this was the story that everyone wanted to talk about.

McGrath acknowledged that Martin knew of the latest development – of emerging allegations that Cowen attempted to evade a Garda checkpoint, and disputes the official Garda account of the incident – the weekend before last. Martin received the Garda report of the incident yesterday morning, given to him voluntarily by Cowen, who received it for the first time on Monday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“[Cowen] is somebody who I’ve soldiered with for many years, and I know first hand the work he put in getting this government formed and the work he did for our party.”

But, he added, “it was not politically sustainable for Barry not to deal with this head on”.