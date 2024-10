A MAN IN his 30s has died following a crash on the Beara Peninsula in Co Cork.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning when the man’s vehicle entered the water.

There were no other vehicles involved in the fatal crash.

Advertisement

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene according to investigators.

The road remains closed pending examination by Garda specialists in road collisions. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses following the collision in the Eyries area on the R571 road.

Anyone who was travelling along the R571 road in the Eyries area between 1am and 6am today – including people with dash-cam or mobile phone footage – are asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.