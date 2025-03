THE PSNI IS appealing for witnesses after a man was subjected to a “prolonged assault” which is being treated as a “racially motivated hate crime”.

A PSNI spokesperson said that it was alerted to a report of an aggravated burglary in the west Belfast area earlier today.

The spokesperson said that shortly after 1.20pm, it was reported that a man was followed by another man with a dog in the Divis Street area.

Police say that the man with the dog subjected the other man to “racial verbal abuse”.

He followed the man to his home address and continued to be verbally abusive and made threats towards him.

The suspect then tried to gain entry to the property whilst assaulting the occupant and striking him with a metal dog lead.

The PSNI spokesperson said the suspect continued to try and enter the property to assault the occupant, but eventually fled after a number of other residents intervened.

The victim attended hospital for treatment for injuries to his arm.

The PSNI has described the incident as a “prolonged assault” and confirmed that it is treating it as a “racially motivated hate crime”.

An investigation is underway and the PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have seen the incident, or who may have information that could assist them, to get in touch.