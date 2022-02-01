#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 February 2022
Union flag will not fly over Belfast City Hall on Prince Andrew’s birthday

Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault case in the US.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM
The Duke of York
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

BELFAST CITY COUNCIL has confirmed that the Union Flag will not fly over city hall to mark the Duke of York’s birthday later this month.

The decision was ratified at a meeting of the council today after councillors voted for the measure last month, with Andrew facing a civil sexual assault case in the US.

He strongly denies the allegations.

SDLP, Sinn Féin and Alliance councillors backed a motion at the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on 21 January to stop the annual marking of Andrew’s birthday in the city.

DUP councillors voted against the move at that meeting, saying the outcome of the trial should be awaited.

However, today the Alliance party proposed moving the designated flag-flying day from the duke’s birthday on 19 February to the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme on 1 July.

This was seconded by DUP councillor Brian Kingston, who said his party’s initial opposition was out of a desire to protect the number of designated flag-flying days.

The Duke of York stopped using his HRH style and was stripped of his prestigious honorary military roles by the Queen earlier this month.

The issue of the flying of the Union Flag from City Hall has been controversial in the past, with a decision in 2012 by councillors to limit the number of days it is flown from all year round to designated days sparking protests and disorder.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie