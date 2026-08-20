Erling Haaland of Manchester City has a shot at goal Alamy Stock Photo
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The Premier League returns, and Tadej Pogačar seeks slice of cycling history

It’s another glorious weekend of sport.
7.16am, 20 Aug 2026
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CHAMPIONS ARSENAL KICK off the new English Premier League season at home to newly promoted Coventry on Friday night, while the Andoni Iraola era begins for Liverpool away to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

In cycling, Tadej Pogacar will seek to become only the ninth-ever male rider to win all three Grand Tours as he begins his Vuelta Espana campaign, while South Africa host New Zealand in the biggest rugby Test of the summer.

cardiff-uk-16th-aug-2026-martin-odegaard-of-arsenal-celebrates-after-he-scores-his-teams-3rd-goal-fa-community-shield-2026-arsenal-v-manchester-city-at-the-principality-stadium-in-cardiff-on-sun Martin Odegaard of Arsenal Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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