The Premier League returns, and Tadej Pogačar seeks slice of cycling history

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CHAMPIONS ARSENAL KICK off the new English Premier League season at home to newly promoted Coventry on Friday night, while the Andoni Iraola era begins for Liverpool away to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.
In cycling, Tadej Pogacar will seek to become only the ninth-ever male rider to win all three Grand Tours as he begins his Vuelta Espana campaign, while South Africa host New Zealand in the biggest rugby Test of the summer.
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