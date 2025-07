BEN HEALY HAS written his name into the Irish cycling history books with a magnificent ride to move into the overall race lead at the Tour de France.

Healy will wear the leader’s fabled yellow jersey, becoming the first Irishman to hold the honour since Stephen Roche won the race in 1987.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old started Monday’s Bastille Day stage 3:55 behind three-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification standings, but finished the 165.3 km ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy ahead of the Slovenian star.

More to follow…

Written by Niall Kelly and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.