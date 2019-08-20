Former Home and Away actor Ben Unwin dies aged 41

Unwin was a cast member for two separate periods.

Unwin was a cast member for two separate periods.

ACTOR BEN UNWIN, who played Jesse McGregor in Australian soap Home and Away, has died aged 41.

His death has been confirmed broadcaster Channel 7 and also by New South Wales Police who told Yahoo Lifestyle that they attended his home.

“Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare. The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious,” police said.

Unwin was a central character in the popular show for two periods, first between 1996-2000 and then from 2002-2005.

“The cast and crew of Home and Away are saddened to hear the passing of Ben Unwin,” the show’s Facebook pages posted today. “We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ben.”

Several former cast members have sharing tributes following the confirmation of Unwin’s death.

Kimberly Cooper, who played Gypsy Nash on the programme, wrote on Instagram:

We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work. I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together.

After leaving Home and Away, Unwin studied law and became a solicitor in Sydney.

Outside of acting, he also directed the music video for the song Tubthumping from UK band Chumbawamba.

If you need to talk, contact for free: