This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beto O'Rourke has announced that he's running for the US presidency

The star Democrat has finally ended months of speculation about his White House ambitions.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 7,065 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4541221
Image: Carol Guzy
Image: Carol Guzy

BETO O’ROURKE, the popular former congressman who rose to political stardom last year, has formally announced that he’s running for president of the United States.

The 46-year-old ended months of speculation by finally revealing that he will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination today.

Until he challenged Republican Senator Ted Cruz last year, O’Rourke was little known outside his hometown of El Paso, Texas. But the former punk rocker became a sensation by running a social media savvy campaign that used grassroots organising to mobilise young voters and minorities.

He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation’s staunchest Republican state. Crucially for the presidential race, he also shattered national fundraising records in the process.

Now O’Rourke must prove whether the energy he brought to the Texas campaign will resonate on the national stage. Despite the enthusiasm associated with his candidacy, the former three-term congressman has little track record in domestic or foreign policy.

He’s also entering a field that has been celebrated for its diverse roster of women and people and colour. There are now 15 confirmed candidates for the Democratic nomination and another handful who are said to be considering a bid.

“This is going to be a positive campaign that seeks to bring out the very best from every single one of us, that seeks to unite a very divided country,” O’Rourke said in a video announcement with his wife on a couch. “We saw the power of this in Texas.”

Source: The Texas Tribune/YouTube

I’m going to travel this country and listen to those I seek to serve” and then will return to El Paso on March 30 for a campaign kickoff. He invites would-be supporters “to the greatest grassroots campaign this country has ever seen.

O’Rourke joins a large and unsettled 2020 field in which his fundraising prowess, bipartisan optimism and anti-establishment attitude could quickly make him a political force.

His lack of governing experience could hurt, but President Donald Trump’s shock win in 2016 suggests that the US electorate is not afraid to select a charismatic outsider.

With reporting by AP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    104,503  144
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    66,019  46
    3
    		Boy (7) awarded €20,000 after walking into bollard at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
    52,694  0
    Fora
    1
    		How An Post enlisted a fictional, time-poor millennial to create its fancy €5m logo
    1,552  0
    2
    		'My mum often says a bad day on the road is better than a good day in the office'
    292  0
    3
    		Australia's Passel is bringing crowd-sourced delivery to Ireland after a three-month delay
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    62,486  74
    2
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 2
    51,961  5
    3
    		Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    41,354  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Vogue Williams' feeling of 'absolute fear' will resonate with countless anxiety sufferers
    6,851  2
    2
    		What is 'birth strike' and why are people considering it all of a sudden?
    5,507  3
    3
    		Here's why a haircare brand has issued an official apology to Jordyn Woods
    5,016  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Varadkar says in uncertain time of Brexit, 'friends' in the United States are needed 'more than ever'
    Leo Varadkar says those that wanted Brexit 'have been chasing unicorns for a long time'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    HOUSE OF COMMONS
    Tusk to ask EU leaders to be open to allowing 'long extension' to Brexit process
    Tusk to ask EU leaders to be open to allowing 'long extension' to Brexit process
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    GARDA
    Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom
    Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom
    War of words exchanged between two schools' gangs on Snapchat prior to assault in Ashbourne
    Elderly couple found dead in Donegal house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie