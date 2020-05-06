This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Build a bird bath or install a pond? This new free government guide will show you to promote wildlife in your garden

Dublin residents can order a hard copy of the guide from Dublin City Council, or view it online.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 May 2020, 6:20 AM
35 minutes ago 1,517 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091657
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin M. McCarthy
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin M. McCarthy

A NEW BOOKLET has been launched to encourage people to promote wildlife in gardens at home, with tips for beginners and those who are more ambitious DIY enthusiasts.

Funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, the booklet can be posted to people living in Dublin for free by emailing heritage@dublincity.ie and is also available online here

The guide offers plenty of options to help our biodiversity no matter how big or small your garden is, taking a practical approach on ways to support wildlife.

“At this time when we are homebound, we have a unique opportunity to discover the world beneath our feet, in our back gardens and in our locality,” Dublin City heritage officer Charles Duggan said. 

The guide offers advice on actions to take to improve gardens for birds, bees, butterflies and bats. They include leaving an “untidy” corner of your garden for nature, leaving roadside verges to grow naturally or allowing the likes of dandelion, willow or bramble a spot in your garden. 

bird bath

For those more interested in advanced DIY, there’s a step-by-step guide on how to build a bird bath, create a log pile for hedgehogs and mini beasts, and how to install a pond or bog garden.

With an estimated two million gardens in the country, a little action could reap huge dividends for wildlife and biodiversity, according to the booklet’s author Juanita Browne.

“Gardening for biodiversity doesn’t equate to letting your garden go wild, but simply doing things a little differently,” she said. “For instance, when choosing plants to buy in a garden centre, perhaps you could choose plants that have insects on their flowers. Or you could create a wildflower strip around your lawn where dandelions, daisies, clover and other wildflowers are allowed to grow.”

The brainchild of Browne, the booklet was produced by Local Authority Heritage Officers across the country along with help from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Heritage Council. It was illustrated by Barry Reynolds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie