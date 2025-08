BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT’S RUNWAY has been temporarily closed over an as-yet-unexplained aircraft incident.

The closure is expected to impact arrivals and departures for the coming hours, including over 20 flights between the English city and the island of Ireland.

In a social media post, the airport apologised for the inconvenience.

Passengers at the airport will be kept informed with updates, and those seeking to travel later today are asked to check the status of their flight before arriving. ITV News reports that the runway closure could remain in place until 6pm.

Images of a small plane being assisted on the runway have been shared on social media.

Advertisement

Potentially hundreds of passengers travelling to and from Ireland this evening could be impacted by the closure.

Ten flights from Ireland are scheduled to arrive at Birmingham Airport from Belfast and Dublin airports this evening.

An Aer Lingus flight from Belfast has already been diverted back to Belfast City Airport this afternoon.

Twelve flights to Dublin and Belfast, including two late-night journeys to Dublin, are scheduled throughout the evening.

Open source airline data website Flight Radar does not detail the extent of delays, but a number of flights have been suspended and diverted.