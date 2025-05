A RECORD NUMBER of Blue Flags have been handed out to beaches and marinas around Ireland this year.

A total of 99 beaches and marinas have been awarded and recognised for having excellent water quality and for maintaining other standards, including safety standards.

It is an international award which is operated in Ireland by An Taisce. You can view a map of this year’s beaches, here.

Map of this year's Blue Flag beaches.

Below are the following beaches who have been awarded.

Co Donegal:

A total of 14 beaches and marinas were awarded Blue Flags in Co Donegal this year. The list includes:

Bundoran, Co Donegal Carrickfinn, Co Donegal Culdaff, Co Donegal Downings, Co Donegal Fintra, Co Donegal Killahoey, Co Donegal Magherawarden (Portsalon), Co Donegal Marblehill, Co Donegal Murvagh, Co Donegal Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal Portnoo /Narin, Co Donegal Stroove, Co Donegal Greencastle Marina, Co Donegal Rathmullan Marina, Co Donegal

Co Louth

Three beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags in Co Louth this year:

Port/Lurganboy, Co Louth Clogherhead, Co Louth Shellinghill/Templetown, Co Louth

Co Cork

A total of 14 beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags in Co Cork:

Redbarn Beach, Co Cork Barley Cove, Co Cork Inchydoney East Beach, Co Cork Fountainstown, Co Cork Youghal Front Strand, Co Cork Barley Cove, Co Cork Garretstown, Co Cork Garrylucas, Co Cork Inchydoney West Beach, Co Cork Owenahincha, Co Cork Tragumna, Co Cork Youghal Claycastle, Co Cork Kinsale Yacht Club, Co Cork The Royal Cork Yacht Club, Co Cork

Co Sligo

Three beaches in Co Sligo have received Blue Flags this year:

Mullaghroe, Co Sligo Rosses Point, Co Sligo Enniscrone, Co Sligo

Co Dublin

Four swimming hotspots in the capital have been awarded Blue Flags:

Portmarnock/Velvet Strand, Co Dublin Seapoint, Co Dublin Donabate, Balcarrick Beach, Co Dublin Killiney, Co Dublin

Co Wicklow

Four beaches and marinas in Co Wicklow have been awarded this year:

Brittas Bay North Beach, Co Wicklow Brittas Bay South Beach, Co Wicklow Greystones, Co Wicklow Magherabeg, Co Wicklow

Co Clare

Ten swim and surf spots in Co Clare will have Blue Flags flying this summer:

Ballycuggeran (Killaloe), Co Clare Fanore, Co Clare Kilkee, Co Clare Lahinch, Co Clare Mountshannon, Co Clare Spanish Point, Co Clare White Strand Doonbeg, Co Clare White Strand Miltown Malbay, Co Clare Kilrush Marina, Co Clare Cappagh Pier, Co Clare

Co Kerry

A total of 14 beaches and marinas in The Kingdom have been awarded:

Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry Ballybunion North, Co Kerry Ballybunion South, Co Kerry Ballyheigue, Co Kerry Banna, Co Kerry Derrynane, Co Kerry Fenit Strand, Co Kerry Inch, Co Kerry Kells, Co Kerry Rossbeigh, Co Kerry Ventry, Co Kerry White Strand Cahersiveen, Co Kerry Fenit Marina, Co Kerry Portmagee Seasonal Visitors Pontoons, Co Kerry

Co Wexford

Eight beaches and marinas in Wexford have received Blue Flags this year:

Ballinesker Beach, Co Wexford Curracloe, Co Wexford Morriscastle, Co Wexford Rosslare, Co Wexford Carne, Co Wexford Kilmore Quay Marina, Co Wexford New Ross Marina, Co Wexford Ballymoney North Beach, Co Wexford

Co Waterford

Four swimming locations in Waterford have been awarded this year:

Clonea, Co Waterford Councillors Strand Dunmore East, Co Waterford Ardmore, Co Waterford Tramore Beach, Co Waterford

Co Galway

A grand total of 11 beaches have been given Blue Flags this year:

An Trá Mhór (Inverin), Co Galway Cill Mhuirbhigh (Aran), Co Galway Loughrea Lake, Co Galway Salthill, Co Galway Silverstrand, Co Galway Silverstrand Dugort, Co Galway Trá an Dóilin (An Cheathrú Rua), Co Galway Traught, Co Galway Portumna, Co Galway Trá Inis Oírr (Main Beach), Co Galway Céibh an Spidéil, Co Galway

Co Mayo

Nine beaches in Mayo have received Blue Flags this year:

Bertra, Co Mayo Clare Island, Co Mayo Dooega, Co Mayo Elly Bay, Co Mayo Keel, Co Mayo Keem, Co Mayo Mulranny, Co Mayo Ross Killala, Co Mayo Old Head Beach, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Co Westmeath & Co Meath

Killinure Point, Co Westmeath, an in-land swimming spot, has been awarded a Blue Flag. Bettystown Beach, Co Meath in the neighbouring county has also received a Blue Flag this year.