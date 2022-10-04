Renewed appeal for information on 16-year-old boy missing from Co Waterford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Co Waterford.
Bobby Power is described as being 5’9″ in height and of slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
It’s not known what Bobby was wearing at the time he went missing.
He has been known to frequent the Mallow area of Co Cork.
Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
