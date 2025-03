A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after the body of a man in his late seventies was found in his home in Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield in Cork city yesterday.

The body was discovered by gardai at around 9pm yesterday evening. A neighbour had expressed concern having not seen the pensioner for a few days.

The scene on the northside of Cork city has been forensically examined, and remains sealed off.

The body of the man was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a postmortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

It is understood that the results of the examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The Garda Press Office has indicated that the Coroner has been informed.

“The scene is currently preserved pending the results of the post mortem and inquiries are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.