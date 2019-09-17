'Farmers are keeping you in jobs': Farmers confront Bord Bia officials at Ploughing Championships

TWO OFFICIALS FROM Bord Bia were confronted by a group of farmers at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow today and challenged over Irish meat being processed in the UK.

The incident comes amid a continuing stand-off between meat processors and some farmers.

Protests have been continuing at the gates of meat processing factories around the country despite a proposed deal being struck between the two sides at the weekend.

It emerged last week that some retailers had sent Irish beef and pork for processing in the UK in order to maintain supplies on supermarket shelves.

Announcing its decision to ship meat across the channel, Aldi said last week that all such products “are Quality Assured by Bord Bia”, adding: “This is clearly reflected on our products’ packaging”.

Several farmers questioned officials at the Bord Bia stand on their involvement in the process, which is entirely within legislation.

“You’re not supporting Irish farmers, you’re going completely against Irish farmers and bringing the beef out of the country and soon to be out of Europe so it can be processed in another jurisdiction,” one man said.

One of the men who challenged the officials said that farmers were “keeping ye lads in jobs”.

Representatives from An Bord Bia being grilled over the rules Irish farmers need to adhere to, mentioning farm auditing.

Representatives from An Bord Bia being grilled over the rules Irish farmers need to adhere to, mentioning farm auditing.

"Farmers are working to keep ye lads in jobs," one farmer says.

Bord Bia’s senior manager of meat and livestock Joe Burke – one of the two men questioned by the farmers – told them that the processing had been carried out in line with normal rules.

When products destined for British or EU shelves were being processed, often it was necessary to partner with a secondary processor in the UK for shelf-life considerations if a producer was seeking Bord Bia quality assurance, he said.

“You farmers own that quality mark,” Burke said.

The Bord Bia tent was closed off by security while the farmers quizzed the representatives over beef prices and regulations. However the exchange was, for the most part, calm and businesslike.

Bord Bia is a semi-state agency tasked with promoting Irish food and horticulture, and with developing new markets for Irish suppliers around the world.

As part of the draft deal struck between farmers and processors at the weekend, the agency agreed to several new measures, including a ramping up of promotional activity for Irish beef across key EU markets and in China.