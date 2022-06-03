Boris Johnson booed outside British queen's jubilee event in London

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson was subjected to boos from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral in London for an event to mark the jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the service of thanksgiving on Friday.

But while a number of people could be heard applauding and cheering as the couple ascended the staircase, others could be heard booing.

The PM was also heckled and booed more as he left the service, with one person saying “f*** off Boris”.

Spectator Clement Jacquemin said he booed Johnson leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in London because “he is a disgrace”.

He said Brexit and partygate were behind his objection to Johnson, and said the Prime Minister should have “stayed home, made himself forgotten, and let the British public enjoy this day”.

The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson arriving with wife Carrie at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Thanksgiving Service is booed by some in the crowd@BBCNews pic.twitter.com/rHbBgX8Jzh — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) June 3, 2022

It comes after months of controversy for Johnson and the Tory government following a number of rule-breaking Number 10 parties during lockdown.

Johnson, his wife Carrie, and the Chancellor all apologised in April after the Metropolitan Police handed them fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for the party in the Cabinet Room on 19 June, 2020.

In her recent report, senior civil servant Sue Gray also found boozy drinks parties were held at the heart of Government on 16 April 2021, the eve of the Queen’s husband’s funeral – albeit not attended by the PM himself.

As part of their investigation into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, the Metropolitan Police deemed that coronavirus restrictions were breached ahead of the funeral.

However, the force did not specify which events led to fines being received.

At the time, socialising indoors with people from other households was not allowed and meeting others outdoors was limited to groups of six people or two households.

An increasing number of Tory MPs have publicly urged Johnson to stand down – although not all have revealed whether they have submitted letters to the 1922 Committee calling for a confidence vote to decide his future.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told Tory MPs pushing for Johnson to resign to “forget it”, that writing letters of no-confidence in Johnson was a “sideshow”, and the party should be focused on “real challenges that we have to find solutions to”.

This week, Johnson again came under criticism from the standards watchdog after he refused to give his adviser on the rules for ministers the freedom to launch his own inquiries into potential breaches.