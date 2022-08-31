Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

Video appears to capture Boris Johnson taking part and speaking to man during police raid

Johnson appears to ask the man in the property how he is doing.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 14,840 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5854495
Screenshot of a video showing Boris Johnson at a police raid.
Image: Twitter
Screenshot of a video showing Boris Johnson at a police raid.
Screenshot of a video showing Boris Johnson at a police raid.
Image: Twitter

A VIDEO POSTED on social media appears to capture Boris Johnson taking part in a police raid and being filmed by and speaking to a man already in the property.

The video posted on social media comes after the UK Prime Minister attended a police raid on Wednesday with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London.

“Bro, how the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there,” a man says to a camera in the video posted online.

The footage then cuts to what looks to be the inside of a home where a man carrying the camera opens a door to find police officers and what appears to be Boris Johnson wearing a form of protective vest and standing just behind the officers.

“Wagwan Boris,” the man holding the phone says, which is a form of saying “what’s going on” in Jamaican slang.

“Good morning, how are you doing?” Mr Johnson appears to say in response.

The Independent reported that Splinter Sales, a hip-hop rapper, filmed the incident after waking up to shouts of “police” outside his shared flat.

The man, who the news outlet reported did not want his full name published, was reported as saying: “I woke up to see Boris Johnson in my face. I thought I was dreaming.

“I had a good time at [Notting Hill] carnival and I never expected it, pow, I was just so confused.”

Mr Sales said he was not arrested, adding “I don’t know what they were looking for but nothing happened to me,” The Independent reported.

“I think he (Boris Johnson) was pleased to see me,” he added.

The video comes after Johnson accompanied officers for an operation in Lewisham where the Metropolitan Police said it found class B drugs, paraphernalia and a suspected drugs line phone.

Later, the force said it made an arrest in relation to further enquiries after the operation. A man in 20s was arrested at a different address, in York Hill, Lambeth, on suspicion of supplying class A drugs, the Met said.

Speaking with reporters after joining a raid, the Prime Minister also downplayed concerns that the police are distracted by “woke” issues.

“Well, I’ve just seen them. I tell you what, I’ve just seen a bunch of police officers who woke quite a lot of drug dealers this morning and they woke them long before they were expecting to have their breakfast,” he said.

“They woke them with warrants, and they woke them with the news that they were under arrest for causing misery in the communities of London … I thank them for what they’re doing. They’re doing an absolutely fantastic job.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie