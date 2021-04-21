Boy shouts abuse in court as case over stabbing of woman at Dublin's IFSC delayed

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy hurled abuse in a court outburst after a litany of “complicated matters” delayed his case over the stabbing of a mother-of-two who died following an assault in Dublin’s IFSC.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj, 48, originally from Mongolia but living in Dublin with her family for a number of years, was rushed to the Mater Hospital following an attack on 20 January last.

The incident happened at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay as the office cleaner was making her way home from work.

She remained in a critical condition for two weeks before she passed away on 3 February last.

Her husband Ulambayar stayed by her bedside and close family members flew over from Mongolia.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested and remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on 23 January.

He made no reply when charged with assault causing harm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building, in the IFSC in Dublin 1.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident and could face further charges.

The case was back before Judge Deirdre Gearty at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

A State solicitor said the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions remained outstanding. It was a “complicated matter” in which the injured party died a number of weeks after the incident, the solicitor explained.

There were approximately 80 exhibits and 210 statements taken.

The directing officer needed to meet gardaí to discuss them, “in particular a large amount of CCTV footage in this case”.

The State sought an eight-week adjournment for the directions to be obtained and said there was potential that there will be a more serious charge.

At this point the teen’s aunt, sitting at the back of the court, burst into tears and wept throughout the rest of the remand hearing.

In the interests of justice the prosecution needed to be allowed to undertake necessary inquiries, the State solicitor submitted.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes asked Judge Gearty to note that the boy has been in custody for three months and she submitted that matters need to move quicker. She also pointed out that on 7 April the court had marked the case file as “time passing” and she asked the judge to now mark it “peremptory against the State”, however, Judge Gearty refused.

Counsel said the boy would not consent to an eight-week adjournment. Judge Gearty remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on 5 May next.

Adjourning the case, she said the file was now marked, “time passing, still running”, but she added: “There is an onus on the prosecution to get things up and running”.

As the teen got up to leave he shouted, “fucking dirty ratbag tramp”.

Once again, members of the Mongolian, including Urantsetseg Tserendorj’s husband Ulambayar, were gathered outside the courthouse this morning. The widower and his friends held placards in her memory during a social distanced vigil in Smithfield Square.

The boy has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.