British, American tourists narrowly escape avalanche while hiking in Kyrgyzstan

TEN HIKERS HAVE made a lucky escape from an avalanche while on a guided tour in the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

The group, comprised of nine Britons and one American, had just reached the peak of their trek when a cloud of snow came rushing down the cliffside.

A glacier broke off near the Juuku Gorge.

Writing on Instagram, one of the group members, Harry Shimmin, said he had gone off on his own to take photos when he heard the sound of ice cracking.

“I thought I might die,” he said

Shimmin took shelter where he was, which he conceded was “a big risk”.

“Yes I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away.”

He then reunited with his group, who escaped largely unscathed. One person cut her knee.

“If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead.

“The path runs alongside a low ridge, hiding the mountain from view, so we would have only heard the roar before lights out.”

Local media have reported that two people were hospitalised for injuries.