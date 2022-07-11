#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Monday 11 July 2022
Advertisement

British, American tourists narrowly escape avalanche while hiking in Kyrgyzstan

The group had just reached the peak of their trek when a cloud of snow came rushing down the cliffside.

By Emer Moreau Monday 11 Jul 2022, 3:11 PM
51 minutes ago 1,790 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5813842
The Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan
The Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TEN HIKERS HAVE made a lucky escape from an avalanche while on a guided tour in the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

The group, comprised of nine Britons and one American, had just reached the peak of their trek when a cloud of snow came rushing down the cliffside.

A glacier broke off near the Juuku Gorge.

Writing on Instagram, one of the group members, Harry Shimmin, said he had gone off on his own to take photos when he heard the sound of ice cracking.

 

“I thought I might die,” he said

Shimmin took shelter where he was, which he conceded was “a big risk”.

“Yes I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away.”

He then reunited with his group, who escaped largely unscathed. One person cut her knee.

“If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The path runs alongside a low ridge, hiding the mountain from view, so we would have only heard the roar before lights out.”

Local media have reported that two people were hospitalised for injuries.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie