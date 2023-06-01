Britons would be more upset to see Gibraltar and Falklands leave the UK than Northern Ireland

PEOPLE IN BRITAIN would be more upset to see Gibraltar or The Falklands leave the UK than they would if Northern Ireland did, according to a new YouGov poll.

The poll asked people “How would mainland Britons feel if [x] left the UK?”

The five regions given were Wales, Scotland, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar and Northern Ireland. Gibraltar and The Falklands are both overseas territories of the UK.

Participants were asked to select a response from three options: upset, not bothered or pleased.

Of the five regions, Wales and Scotland received the most ‘upset’ responses with 46% and 43% respectively.

The Falklands (also known as Malvinas in Argentina) and Gibraltar (a small headland on the Spanish coast) came 4th and 5th with 35% and 33%, while Northern Ireland’s exit would cause the least concern with just 32% selecting ‘upset.’

43% of respondents said they aren’t bothered and 15% would be pleased if Northern Ireland were to leave the union.

Interestingly, that was not the highest share of ‘pleased’ votes as Scotland received 16% in that category, although since the survey was carried out among mainland Britons, Scottish independence voters likely account for this high percentage.

Of the five regions, Gibraltar got the highest number of ‘not bothered’ votes with 48% while The Falklands came a close second with 48%.