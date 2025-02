POLICE IN BRUSSELS have launched a manhunt after reports of a shooting outside a metro station in the Belgian capital.

CCTV footage shows at least two men, armed with what appeared to be Kalashnikov weapons, wearing balaclavas at the entrance of Clémenceau station in Brussels early this morning.

BBC has reported that video footage from the scene shows an exchange of fire at about 6.15 local time (5.15 Irish time).

STIB, which runs the Brussels metro, has said that the Zuidstation, Delacroix and Clemenceau stations have been closed by police order.

There is also severe disruption to other metro and tram lines serving Brussels.

A spokesperson for Brussels police told the BBC that the suspects fled into the metro station and may still be in the metro tunnels.

The spokeswoman added that there were no injuries reported and that both the local police and federal railway police are searching the area.