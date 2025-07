EUROPEAN FINANCE MINISTERS are expected to approve Bulgaria’s pathway to the Eurozone today, making it the 21st country to use the currency.

Bulgaria, which uses the Bulgarian Lev, will adopt the Euro on 1 January 2026.

The country’s path to join the eurozone has had a stormy political backdrop, with seven elections in the last three years.

Advertisement

Many Bulgarians are against switching to the euro over worries it will lead to a rise in the cost of living. Proponents in Bulgaria believe the move will help improve Bulgaria’s economy and citizens’ lives.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels this morning, Bulgarian finance minister Temenuzhka Petkova said her country’s government expects “full support” from all member states.

Petkova, who is also the country’s deputy prime minister, added: “We are on the verge of realising a strategic goal for our country.”

Croatia was the last country to join in 2023, bringing the total to 20. Bulgaria wanted to adopt the euro sooner, but the EU said its inflation was too high to meet the necessary criteria. It came at a period of high inflation for many member states.

EU states that want to join the single currency must demonstrate that their economy has converged with other eurozone countries and that they have their finances under control. The current conversion rate is 1 Lev to 0.51c.