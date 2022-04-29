Alleged burglary gang remanded in custody after high-speed chase on Tuesday

FIVE MEN, INCLUDING a father and his teenage son, were caught red-handed after a burglary and traffic pursuit in a high-powered stolen car, a court has heard.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, with units from the northern and eastern regions, took up pursuit of an Audi SQ5 on Tuesday. It followed a burglary in Rathmoylon, Co. Meath that night.

A garda car was rammed before several units, including air support, joined the chase, which ended when the Audi crashed and went “mid-air” in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Five men were arrested and held at Naas garda station, where they were charged.

They were brought before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Friday. They made no reply to the charges.

Detective Gary Farrell alleged the garda operation targeted an organised group involved in burglaries.

Father of four, William Connors, 46, of Acorn Downs, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, is accused of burglary, possessing implements for theft, criminal damage of a garda car, handling stolen property – the Audi car, and three counts of dangerous driving.

Detective Garda Farrell told Judge Murphy that a high-powered car stolen in England entered Northern Ireland on 14 March.

Advertisement

The court heard it was alleged the car, using cloned Irish reg plates, was later used nationwide in the republic for burglaries.

The detective alleged a garda car was rammed as the suspects attempted to “avoid capture” on Tuesday.

The car crashed at a roundabout in Naas, went “mid-air and landed in a parking spot in a Lidl car park”.

Gardai arrested the five who were wearing gloves.

It was alleged that housebreaking tools recovered from the car included: bleach, a screwdriver, a torch, a burner phone and rocks.

The court heard it was alleged William Connors was the driver.

The garda agreed that William Connors, who is on social welfare, had no signs of wealth.

He conceded that forensics results were still awaited, and the Director of Public Prosecutions has not decided their trial venue.

Defence counsel said William Connors, who had a visible head injury, was a family man based in Kildare who would obey conditions.

The court heard his son Larry Connors, 19, with the same address, is accused of burglary, handling stolen property and implements for theft. He was the youngest of the group.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The detective objected to them getting bail due to the seriousness of the case and “flight risk” concerns.

The court heard that the unemployed youth lived with his parents and never resided outside the jurisdiction. His barrister submitted that Larry Connors was not a flight risk.

The detective maintained they were caught “red-handed” and added that bail conditions would not allay his concerns.

Judge Murphy refused to grant bail to William Connors. However, she set bail terms for his son Larry Connors, in his bond of €3,000, of which he must lodge €1,000, and she ordered that a €2,000 independent surety must be approved.

Once released, he must obey a curfew, remain contactable by phone, stay out of Co. Meath, and not communicate with three other men charged.

Solicitors Michael O’Connor and Conor Ruane told Judge Murphy the three remaining co-defendants were not applying for bail.

James Connors, 22, of Drumcairn Park, Tallaght, Dublin, Larry O’Reilly, 21, of Ardmore Walk, Tallaght, and Michael Connors of Kiltalown Heights, Tallaght, are accused of possessing stolen property, having implements for use in theft and taking part in the Rathmoylon burglary.

All five were remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday. Legal aid was granted.