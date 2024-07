BUS ÉIREANN HAS suspended service through two areas in Limerick city due to antisocial behaviour suffered by their drivers in recent days.

The route 303 service has been suspended in O’Malley Park and Carew Park in the Southill area until further notice, the company said.

Bus Éireann is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in the O’Malley Park area last Friday, when a bus driver was shot with an airgun.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver was left with a bruising at the side of her eye and was “traumatised” by the incident, according to the union Siptu.

Following that incident, local Labour councilor Conor Sheehan told The Journal that it was time to introduce transport police to try and curtail antisocial behaviour.

A Bus Éireann spokesperson said another incident occurred on route 303 at Carew Park on Sunday, “where a number of youths confronted our driver whilst in service”.

“Bus Éireann does not tolerate antisocial or criminal behaviour towards our customers or staff.”

The two incidents have led the company to halt service through the two areas and the situation is currently under review. Both incidents have been referred to An Garda Síochána.

“Customers are advised to check the Service Updates section of our website for the most up to date travel information,” the company said.