CAB launch crackdown on gang believed to be involved in brothel keeping and cannabis grow houses

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau said it carried out several raids on homes and properties it believes are linked to organised crime in the capital.
In total, eight searches were conducted – one residential property and seven professional premises were searched.
Gardaí said they were targeting the assets of a gang involved in brothel keeping and and cannabis grow houses.
The following assets and exhibits were seized:
A garda spokesman said: “Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation which is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, brothel keeping and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.
