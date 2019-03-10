This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland

The company’s Slammin’ Ramen concept was first tested in London.

By Fora Staff Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 4:00 PM
Wed 1:01 AM 5,802 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4530791
Image: Camile Thai
Image: Camile Thai

RESTAURANT AND FOOD delivery chain Camile Thai is bringing its ‘virtual brand’ Slammin’ Ramen to Dublin six months after first testing the concept in London.

The ramen-based spin-off will not have a physical location. Instead, meals will be prepared and dispatched from one of Camile’s existing kitchens when Deliveroo users order from the ‘virtual’ restaurant.

Camile founder Brody Sweeney said the concept has for the last six weeks been trialled with customers with postal addresses in Dublin 4 and 6.

“We were really encouraged with the business we’re doing on it. It worked so well for us in London that we thought we’ll see how it’ll go in Dublin,” he told Fora. 

“We’re testing it at the moment out of one branches (at South Circular Road) and we’re pretty happy with the way it’s going so far.”

It’s early days, but Sweeney said he’s starting to see repeat business for the virtual store coming through and that “sales are growing every week”. 

Since Slammin’ Ramen launched in London last summer, sales have become “pretty solid” in the UK capital, though they were slow initially.

“About 80% of customers who order every week are repeat customers. When you’re getting a high level of repeat business, that’s telling you you’re on to something,” Sweeney said. 

He said if the business can add sales onto an existing business “without capital investment” and with the same ingredients and kitchen then it makes commercial sense.

Even more Ramen

In July last year, when Fora first spoke to Sweeney about Slammin’ Ramen’s London debut, he said he was searching for locations for possible new Camile stores. Naas, Drogheda, Waterford, Maynooth, Wexford, Kilkenny and Wexford were cited on the wish list.

Sweeney said those options are still being considered and the chain is planning to open seven new restaurants here this year alone, on top of the existing 14 locations.

“Technically every one of those can have a Slammin’ Ramen added on to them,” he said.

“(Camile is) in Cork and Limerick and we have a number of new ones opening this year, so we could have it all around the country by the end of the year.”

While Slammin’ Ramen is currently only available via the Deliveroo app, Sweeney said that once the trial period has ended, he intends to roll out the concept to Camile’s website and app.

“With out own delivery, most of our sales are through our own app. We do far more on that than we do in any other way,” he said.

IMG_20180509_174336 Source: Camile

The ‘B’ word

Though plans for new Irish Camile outlets are afoot, the “big plan” is for London, which has room for up to 68 branches, according to a study commissioned by the company last year.

“We’re really putting a lot of effort into London and getting it right,” Sweeney said. 

Despite this, the company has decided to hang back on its UK expansion.

“We’re very nervous about Brexit to be truthful and what it means. We had been planning to open more restaurants in London. We’ve been holding off for the last couple of months to see if we can get more certainty ahead of us because they’re big investments.”

Camile is one of the businesses operating out of 14 Deliveroo Editions ‘dark kitchens’ in the UK.

The food delivery service recently announced plans to offer ‘virtual brands’ – like Slammin Ramen – in Ireland on the back of the same concept in London.

It also announced plans to launch Deliveroo Editions here this year. 

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Zuzia Whelan and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    72,379  64
    2
    		'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    69,609  32
    3
    		Explainer: Here's what scrapping seasonal clock changes will mean
    53,987  80
    Fora
    1
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    222  0
    2
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    65,705  18
    2
    		Ireland fight all the way but are no match for France in front of record crowd
    59,748  22
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    44,956  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As ethical and sustainable fashion get their moment in the sun, MURALA is an Irish brand you need to know about
    4,928  3
    2
    		We asked you which songs always make you cry, and you guys spilled the details
    4,805  9
    3
    		Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan taught us the best way to layer perfume
    2,481  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    CORK
    As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    Twins given medals for saving grandmother's life after she suffered seizure
    COURT
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie