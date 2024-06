THE CAMPAIGN TRAILS for the local and European elections are heating up as we enter into the bank holiday weekend.

There’s been Hollywood stars endorsing candidates, topless TDs speaking about welfare reforms and some lows too for some candidates along the way.

Elections are serious business, but it’s good to see a bit of craic and people not taking themselves too seriously in the run up to the vote.

Here’s the roundup of some of the weird, wacky and unexpected on the campaign trail so far.

A Blooming good reception

On Thursday evening, Tánaiste Micheál Martin ventured down to Phoenix Park where he pressed the flesh of potential voters at Bord Bia’s Bloom festival.

And boy-oh-boy, did he press the flesh. Martin was immediately encircled by a group of well-wishers, with many eager to have a photo snapped with the former Taoiseach.

Martin’s popularity with a large cohort of voters is difficult to overstate and has been visible throughout this election campaign - with reports of the Fianna Fáil leader being invited into homes and having his face cupped by members of the public while out canvassing.

As the Tánaiste made his way through the crowd at Bloom he happily stopped to shake hands with voters. At one point, after a woman was prevented from coming closer to the Tánaiste as he prepared for a media interview, the Tánaiste made a beeline back to her for a brief chat and photo.

A good reception for the party leader, but question is will it translate into votes come next Friday.

Sinn Féin European election launch

Earlier on Thursday morning, it was all smiles in the Temple Bar Gallery as Sinn Féin launched its European election manifest.

Flanked by the party’s six European candidates (and director of elections Matt Carthy) Mary Lou McDonald spoke of how the upcoming elections are the most important “for a generation”.

“This election is an opportunity for change. To vote for a fairer, stronger and better Ireland.”

McDonald played down Sinn Féin’s sliding in recent polls, telling reporters that she at least is getting a warm welcome on the doors.

Senator Lynn Boylan and incumbent MEP Chris MacManus were given the opportunity to clarify the party’s position on the landmark Nature Restoration Law - after MacManus voted against it earlier this year and Boylan welcomed its passing.

MacManus said he agrees with the need for nature restoration, but voted against the legislation because no new funding was attached to it.

MacManus and Boylan said they were both in agreement in their position on the biodiversity crisis.

When it was put to them that this was not the question, Boylan said: “The issue is whether or not you can trust future funding to be delivered [for farmers]. And why would you trust Government MEPs when we look at what they have done here.”

Hollywood endorsements

Most politicians can only dream about getting endorsements from Hollywood stars, but Independent MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace got the nod this week from actor Susan Sarandon.

Advertisement

Humbled that the platform we've developed in Europe against militarism has been heard and is supported around the world.



It shows the importance of keeping this seat and redoubling our efforts. Many thanks to the great Susan Sarandon.#DalyForDublin #EUelections2024 pic.twitter.com/EL9lLMP0TJ — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) May 29, 2024

In a video posted online, she said: "Right now in America it's a very pro-war time and also voices that question that are being silenced and fired and being given a very, very difficult time.

"So for the last five years, when I've seen Clare Daly and Mick Wallace doing what they're doing, we can hear them around the world including in the United States, they're speaking up loud and clear for international solidarity and social justice, for peace and for the oppressed people.

"I can't tell you how much - how very important - and how much that means to those of us in other places given hope by them and what they are saying to hear that kind of truth."

She said there are "very few voices for peace in places of power and we need them more than ever now especially with what's going on in Gaza". The actor went on to ask voters to give Daly and Wallace their number one vote next week. It's not often we get Hollywood royalty getting involved in Irish politics, one for the books.

Fine Gael rolls out the big guns (Richard Bruton's, that is)

Fine Gael seems to know what sells, and that's Richard Bruton. The party went back to basics with not one, but two videos of the former minister.

One of him scaling a rock climbing wall and another where the TD is topless with a life jacket on, on a boat, trying to explain social welfare reforms.

During the pandemic, a video of Bruton went viral on social media, where the 71 year old earned kudos for his toned physique.

Big brother comedian

Campaigning was a family affair recently for Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews who had his brother David McSavage, join him on a canvas in Dun Laoghaire.

The comedian gave his little MEP brother pointers on how to shoot a good social media video.

Beep beep!

Technically this was last week, but one of Fianna Fáil’s local election candidates Caio Benicio (a Deliveroo driver who is well-known for his intervention in the Parnell Square attack six months ago) has been busy hitting the doors with Senator Mary FitzPatrick.

An unlikely duo, the pair sailed through the rainy streets of Dublin’s North inner city last week on Benicio’s motorbike. Literally.

As the pair pounded the pavement, Fitzpatrick was Caio’s biggest hype woman, even telling one voter that he could be “the next Bertie”.

A promise or a threat, voters will decide.

Fine Gael upset

Taoiseach Simon Harris launched his party's election manifestos to much fanfare in Dublin this week surrounded by swathes of local election candidates.

Little did the party leader know he was about to lose one of his candidates just a few hours later.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While local election candidates were getting the elbows out to ensure their poster would get in the photo behind Harris, news outlet The Ditch broke the story that Drogheda Rural candidate Marian Agrios had a developer pay her €15,000 and carry out €15,000 worth of work to her home in order for her not object to a housing development near her.

She was forced to suspend her campaign and the whole episode caused serious upset among party members.