AN INTERNAL FINE GAEL investigation will take place into a local election candidate who was forced to suspend her campaign after a news report claimed she received money and work to her home in exchange for withdrawing a planning objection to a housing development.

A number of Fine Gael politicians have told The Journal that they were “shocked” to hear about the case of Drogheda Rural candidate Marian Agrios, which was first reported by news outlet The Ditch, stating that it was “not a good look” for the party in the run up to next week’s election.

The article states that Agrios had a developer pay her €15,000 and carry out €15,000 worth of work to her home in order for her not object to a housing development near her.

In a statement on her Facebook page yesterday Agrios said: “Following a report published online yesterday, I wish to announce I will not be contesting the 2024 Local Elections.”

“What occurred was wrong and I am extremely sorry for it,” she added.

“It should not have happened. While my name remains on the ballot paper, I now ask that voters do not consider me for election.”

Once again, I apologise for what happened. It should not have occurred. I will not be making any further comment on this issue.

In a statement yesterday, Fine Gael said in a statement that the reported behaviour fell “well short of the standards expected of any Fine Gael candidate”.

“Her election posters are being taken down in the Drogheda rural local electoral area with more than half her posters already removed.

“As per her statement, what occurred was wrong and it should not have happened.

“This matter has been referred to Fine Gael’s disciplinary process,” the party said.

Internal review

Fine Gael’s deputy leader Heather Humphreys said it was the “right decision” for Agrios to withdraw from the race, with the minister confirming that an internal process will take place within the party to establish “all of the facts” around the case.

It is understood that such an inquiry would be at National Executive level of the party, whereby a disciplinary subcommittee will be established.

As Agrios is not an elected representative, there is limited scope to what the party could impose, in terms of sanctions, with many within the party stating that the investigation would most likely come to nothing.

“It looks bloody awful,” said one TD, who added: “What was she thinking?”

They pointed out that under the party pledge candidates undertake a promise that there is nothing that will bring the party into disrepute.

They highlighted that the party’s General Secretary John Carroll goes through such pledges with a fine tooth comb and that candidates undergo extensive and in depth questioning around such things as historic or potential litigation, old disputes or any matter that could create an issue in a campaign.

The concern now is that it could “rub off” on other Fine Gael election candidates, said another TD, who said they had no doubt it will be damaging for all.

The candidate’s Louth colleague, Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd told RTÉ this week that he was “shocked and angered” into what was reported to have taken place, stating:

“To withdraw her name is 100% the right and the only decision. I’m utterly disgusted by what I have heard.”

“I understand that an immediate internal Fine Gael process will now take place within the party to establish all of the facts around the case and that appropriate action is taken,” he said.

Another TD said that had Agrios been a councillor, the option of suspension would be open to the party, but as she is just a party member, there is limited scope to any sanctions.

However, they said wider questions should be asked as to how such a matter was not flagged with internal headquarters.

They went on to state that it was terrible timing that the party had to start taking down her posters on the same day that the housing minister signalled his intention to take action in legislation on spurious appeals.

Another party source said that as the party is running over 300 local election candidates, party HQ is not able to uncover everything that might be potentially problematic with a candidate they are running, particularly when such incidences are not mentioned during interviews.