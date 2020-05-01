€800k worth of cannabis seized by Revenue after being discovered in poster tubes

REVENUE OFFICERS TODAY seized 40 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €800,000 from a parcel depot in Dublin.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog James, in a number of boxes containing poster tubes. All the tubes originated from the Netherlands, Revenue said.

All of the parcels were destined for a number of addresses in west Dublin.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, gardaí arrested two men and seized £66,440 (approximately €76,228) following the search of a car at Dublin Port in the early hours of this morning.

Just after midnight, members from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) assisted by gardaí from the Immigration Unit in Store Street and the Armed Support Unit stopped a car as it arrived into Dublin Port at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

A garda spokesman said: “An initial search of the car uncovered cash hidden behind a panel. The car was seized for technical examination and more cash was discovered during a follow-up search. In total, £66,440 was seized (approximately €76,228).

“The occupants (two men in their 30s and 40s) were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”