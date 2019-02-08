Gardaí targeting west Dublin criminals seize bagful of cannabis after stopping car in Longford

GARDAÍ TARGETING A west Dublin criminal gang have seized €200,000 worth of herbal cannabis after stopping a car in Longford.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Special Crime Task Force stopped the vehicle in Edgeworthstown yesterday.

After searching the car, a bag containing a number of parcels of cannabis herb was discovered. Gardaí have estimated that the drugs have a street value of €200,000.

A man in his 50s has been arrested and is being held in Granard Garda Station when he be held for a maximum of 48 hours without the need for a judicial extension.