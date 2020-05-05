This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €165,000 in Wexford

Gardaí recovered 5kg of cannabis herb and 80 cannabis plants this afternoon.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 May 2020, 10:53 PM
25 minutes ago 2,620 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092213
The seized cannabis.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized cannabis.
The seized cannabis.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following the discovery of €165,000 worth of cannabis in Co Wexford today.

Gardaí from the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Enniscorthy Drugs Unit, conducted a search operation at a property near Bunclody this afternoon.

During the search, gardaí recovered 5kg of cannabis herb and 80 cannabis plants (pending analysis).

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act 1996.

The Garda Press Office said the search was “part of ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs in the southeast of the country”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie