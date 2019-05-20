This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Tags

Campaign is needed to tackle misinformation of dangers associated with cannabis use, doctors warn

The group said the government was “sleepwalking” its way into supporting cannabis use in Ireland.

By Conor McCrave Monday 20 May 2019, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 4,904 Views 29 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Yarygin
Image: Shutterstock/Yarygin

A GROUP OF 20 doctors said a campaign of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in the number of cannabis users in Ireland, and warned against liberating the drug for recreational use. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last year confirmed a working group was considering decriminalizing the drug and were reviewing jurisdictions such as Canada where cannabis use had already been legalised.

Senior doctors from the Cannabis Risk Alliance, however, said the dangers, including “increased risk of development of severe mental disorders, particularly psychosis,” were being ignored. 

The group said the government was “sleepwalking” its way into supporting its use.

In a letter published in The Irish Times today, it said: “There is growing scientific data that indicates that cannabis use in young people is related to impairments to memory and thinking, which can endure long after cannabis use has ceased.

“Cannabis is now the most common drug involved in new treatment episodes at addiction services nationally. 

“Cannabis is also the most common substance involved in drug-related admissions to our psychiatric hospitals.

“Cannabis smoke contains the same cocktails of carcinogens and toxins as tobacco smoke and therefore it must be assumed that it brings with it all the medical risks associated with smoking cigarettes.”

The letter suggests parties with a commercial and legislative agenda have “grossly distorted” the spread of information around the drug’s medicinal uses, and that use of the drug has increased due to “this propaganda campaign”. 

“The proportion of people in Ireland who see it as harmless has doubled from 10.1% (2011) to 19.5% (2015),” it said. 

The group has begun a campaign for an “unbiased examination of the evidence about cannabis use and cannabis-related health harms in Ireland and a comprehensive public education campaign”.

A Drug Use in Ireland and Northern Ireland study published last September revealed cannabis was the most commonly used illegal drug in the country. 

It also found that among cannabis users, some 24% were classified as cannabis-dependent. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

