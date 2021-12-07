#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 December 2021
Woman (90s) dies after single-car crash in Co Clare

The crash occurred at Annagh, Miltown Malbay at around 12.30am this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 9:20 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A WOMAN IN her 90s has died after a single-car crash in the early hours of this morning in Co Clare. 

The road collision occurred at Annagh, Miltown Malbay at around 12.30am this morning.

A woman in her 90s was the only person in the car involved. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date. 

The road is closed at the moment to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing for camera footage from anyone who was travelling on the road at Annagh at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
