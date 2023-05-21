Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 21 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# Car Theft
Four teen boys arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in east of the country
The boys are being detained in garda stations in Kildare and Carlow.
5.0k
3
56 minutes ago

FOUR MALE TEENS have been arrested in relation to car thefts in counties Kildare and Carlow, as part of an ongoing investigation. 

On Saturday evening Gardaí in the Naas District carried out an operation targeting people they suspected of involvement in the spate of thefts. 

Gardaí chased down a vehicle recently reported as stolen that was travelling on the M7, with assistance from Carlow gardaí. 

The car was located a short time after on the N80, and two teenage boys were arrested and are being detained at a garda station in Carlow. 

In a second operation, Gardaí pursued a second vehicle – also recently reported as stolen – in the Newbridge area, which failed to stop. 

The vehicle was then discovered abandoned nearby. 

Two male teens, one of which was in his early teenage years, were arrested, and are being detained at a Kildare garda station at present. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     