Four teen boys arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in east of the country

FOUR MALE TEENS have been arrested in relation to car thefts in counties Kildare and Carlow, as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Saturday evening Gardaí in the Naas District carried out an operation targeting people they suspected of involvement in the spate of thefts.

Gardaí chased down a vehicle recently reported as stolen that was travelling on the M7, with assistance from Carlow gardaí.

Advertisement

The car was located a short time after on the N80, and two teenage boys were arrested and are being detained at a garda station in Carlow.

In a second operation, Gardaí pursued a second vehicle – also recently reported as stolen – in the Newbridge area, which failed to stop.

The vehicle was then discovered abandoned nearby.

Two male teens, one of which was in his early teenage years, were arrested, and are being detained at a Kildare garda station at present.

Investigations are ongoing.