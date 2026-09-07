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PSNI says fights being organised online between rival fans of Northern Irish football teams

‘If detected by police, they will face consequences that can be far-reaching and can seriously impact on their future opportunities for work and travel.’
9.20pm, 7 Sep 2026
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THE PSNI HAS said that following a number of recent “incidents”, it has been made aware that rival fans of Northern Irish football clubs are arranging fights online.

PSNI football coordinator, Inspector Gary McCullough, remarked that the “overwhelming majority of fans that attend matches do so to support their club and to have an enjoyable day out with friends and family”.

“They do not want disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind inside or outside the grounds,” he added.

“It is critical that anyone who chooses to engage in violent confrontations with other fans should understand that their behaviour is unacceptable,” said McCullough.  

“And if detected by police, they will face consequences that can be far-reaching and can seriously impact on their future opportunities for work and travel.”

Meanwhile, he issued an appeal to parents and guardians to “help prevent young people from becoming involved in these activities”.

“Know where your children are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts,” said McCullough.

He said the PSNI will continue to work with football clubs to “address any criminal activity linked to people attending matches and ensure that supporters are kept safe”.

McCullough also asked that anyone with information which could assist police in addressing this issue make contact.

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