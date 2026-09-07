Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Children’s Books Ireland launches new free guide showcasing best of the year’s Irish titles for young readers. Photographed at the launch are Ladan, 7, Casey, 11, Yannaty, 8, and Koby, 8, pupils from Scoil Treasa Naofa in Dublin, along with Senior Librarian at Kevin Street Library, Neasa McHale. JULIEN BEHAL JULIEN BEHAL

INTERNATIONAL

AfD's Saxony-Anhalt leader Ulrich Siegmund riding his signature Simson moped while campaigning Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surged to a resounding victory in a regional election on Sunday, but fell short of winning a majority in its quest to form the country’s first far-right state government since the Second World War.

#MIAMI: At least five people died and five more were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed at a Florida airport.

#BELGRADE: Crowds gathered in the Serbian capital Belgrade this morning for the funeral of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, who died in prison in The Hague in late August at the age of 84.

#REPARATIONS: A Jamaican government delegation visiting Britain is set to file a petition addressed to King Charles raising the question of slavery reparations.

#NEW JERSEY: Macklemore’s long-running support for Palestine landed him at the centre of a row in the US after two appearances supporting Ed Sheeran.

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PARTING SHOT

The coins commemorating Maeve Binchy and U2 will be available in the coming weeks. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Central Bank has announced two new coins to commemorate rock band U2 and the late author Maeve Binchy.

While there are no designs of the coins available just yet, they will be available in the coming weeks.

The bank said U2 will be honoured with an official €2 coin in BU and proof quality, adding that the band’s music and live shows “have inspired generations around the world for decades”.

The coin will be dedicated to mark 50 years since Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen formed the band in 1976.

It is set to launch on 25 September.

Meanwhile, a €15 silver proof coin will celebrate the life and legacy of Maeve Binchy, “whose warm, unforgettable stories continue to captivate readers across the globe”, the bank said.

The author, who died in 2012, sold more than 40 million copies worldwide during her lifetime. The launch of her coin is planned for 2 October.

Both coins will be available to purchase on www.collectorcoins.ie.