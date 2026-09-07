Arrest made after man in his 20s seriously injured in Co Meath assault

AN ARREST HAS been made after a man in his 20s was seriously injured following an assault in Co Meath.

Shortly after 7am this morning, gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a residential property in the village of Ballivor in Co Meath.

A man in his 20s sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mullingar hospital for treatment. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

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A man in his 40s was subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained at a garda station in Co Meath.

The Garda Technical Bureau has conducted a full technical examination of the scene and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from the incident room at Trim Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim garda station on 046 9486140 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.