A CARE WORKER has appeared in court on charged with stealing over €9,000 from a woman for whom she cared for in her home.

Celia Deodata Naguiera, of Park Road, Camolin, Co. Wexford, appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Saturday night on fourteen charges of theft.

The accused was charged with stealing a total of €9,110 in cash at ATM at Lamberts, Camolin, a property owned by Jane Somers of Park Road, Camolin, Co. Wexford.

Garda Graham Mernagh told the court that he had charged the accused on fourteen separate counts.

Having applied caution relating to the charges, the accused made ‘no reply’ when each charge was put to her.

Given the nature of the offences, Prosecuting Sergt. Victor Isdell said that Gardaí were objecting to bail.

Mernagh said the accused stole the money from a bank account of Jane Somers.

She would go to the ATM at Lamberts in Camolin with Jane Somers’ card, and would withdraw sums of €300 and €1000 each time.

The accused, said Mernagh, was residing with Jane Somers as a carer.

Mernagh added that he believed there were twenty-four transactions between 26 February and 28 March, totalling €9,110.

He said that CCTV footage was availed of from Lamberts in Camolin and from the ATM, adding that the accused was the only person with access to Jane Somers’ card.

“I believe that the accused, who is Portugese, would move on should she be granted bail. She is aware and has knowledge of money that has not been recovered,” Menagh said.

“Ms Somers is a very vulnerable old lady. The accused was living with her until Friday, and should the accused be granted bail she may dispose of this money,’ the garda added.

Making the application for bail, the accused’s solicitor Lana Doherty said that Celia Deodata Naguiera is a person with no previous convictions.

She has admitted her involvement in the theft of the monies.

Sergt. Isdell said gardaí believed that the accused still has possession of Jane Somers’ bank card, which could lead to more withdrawals.

The accused said gardaí have possession of her passport, adding that she would turn up in court for future hearings.

She said she was not leaving the country and would provide an address and mobile phone number to gardaí within a short period.

Replying to Doherty, the accused said she would not make contact with Jane Somers.

However, Isdell said gardaí are concerned that she would be a flight risk and would leave Ireland.

She has no connections to this jurisdiction, had no family connections, while presently had no permanent address.

While these are very serious offences, Judge O’Leary said he would remand the accused in custody with consent to bail in her own bond of €10,000.

Also that she would hand in her passport to gardaí and to make no contact with Ms Somers.

Judge O’Leary remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link to Wexford District Court on Tuesday 1 April.

He also granted O’Doherty free legal aid.