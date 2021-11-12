#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Friday 12 Nov 2021, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CLIMATE Negotiations are continuing at the COP26 climate summit as scheduled deadline for a deal approaches.

2. #CORONAVIRUS NPHET has advised the government to consider reinstating advice to work from home and extending the use of Covid certs in high-risk settings amid a continued rise in case numbers.

3. #BREXIT ”Serious headway” needs to be made in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the EU. 

4. #MIGRATION Belarus’ state-run airline has banned citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen from flying into the country out of Turkey.

5. #AWARDS Journal Media journalists Michelle Hennessy and Maria Delaney have been shortlisted for the Journalism Excellence Award at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards 2021.

