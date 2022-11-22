Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: What’s Ceta, and will Ireland hold a referendum on it?

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re joined by Trinity College Dublin’s David Kenny to examine the EU-Canada Trade Agreement, and how the Irish Supreme Court has thrown a potential spanner in the works of it.

1 hour ago 853 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

WE’RE ALL INTERESTED in how trade works, or should work, in these post-Brexit days.

Big trade deals take years to negotiate, and we often don’t get into the nitty gritty of them – until we suddenly have to.

That looks to be the case when it comes to the EU-Canada Trade Agreement, or Ceta. Instead of being ratified by the Oireachtas, the deal first took a trip to our courts, landing eventually on the desks of the Supreme Court justices here.

Those judges said it could not be ratified by the Dáil as things stand.

How did we get here and where does it leave the deal in relation to Ireland? And will we have to hold a referendum?

David Kenny, associate professor at Trinity College Dublin Law School, is back with us to take us through what has happened, and what is likely to happen next.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie