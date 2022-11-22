The Explainer: What’s Ceta, and will Ireland hold a referendum on it?

WE’RE ALL INTERESTED in how trade works, or should work, in these post-Brexit days.

Big trade deals take years to negotiate, and we often don’t get into the nitty gritty of them – until we suddenly have to.

That looks to be the case when it comes to the EU-Canada Trade Agreement, or Ceta. Instead of being ratified by the Oireachtas, the deal first took a trip to our courts, landing eventually on the desks of the Supreme Court justices here.

Those judges said it could not be ratified by the Dáil as things stand.

How did we get here and where does it leave the deal in relation to Ireland? And will we have to hold a referendum?

David Kenny, associate professor at Trinity College Dublin Law School, is back with us to take us through what has happened, and what is likely to happen next.

