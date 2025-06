LUCY NUGENT, THE CEO of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) is to make multiple apologies before the Oireachtas health committee today for practices and failures that have occurred within the hospital group.

Nugent will apologise to families over the improper use of springs in children’s spinal surgeries, unnecessary hip surgeries having taken place on children, and for CHI being unable to publish an internal report which details children who needed time sensitive treatment being placed on long waiting lists despite faster options being available.

Nugent will tell the committee that failures within CHI have led to “great pain being inflicted upon some of those who were in our care”.

She will tell the committee that the family of a child who underwent hip dysplasia surgery and suffered complications as result have now been informed and supported through an open disclosure process.

An audit published last month found that in the Cappagh and Temple Street children’s hospitals in many cases children were operated on despite not reaching the threshold for needing hip surgery.

Nugent will today tell the committee that multi-disciplinary teams are already seeing impacted children and their families for once-off reviews of their care in order to determine the current “clinical state” of each patient.

“To date 150 appointments have been offered, with 60 patients seen,” she will say.

A system is now underway which will see children’s cases discussed by a wider multi-disciplinary, cross-site team, which will determine collectively what treatment they need.

Nugent will this morning apologise before the committee over the use of unauthorised springs in three children who underwent spinal surgery.

“What happened shouldn’t have happened and children should have been protected from harm. We are deeply and unreservedly sorry to those families,” she will say.

Nugent will say that between January and May of this year, 254 procedures have been added to the spinal surgery wait list.

210 spinal surgeries have been performed this year so far.

On the unpublished report that has been leaked to the media and politicians, which details an apparent breach of NTPF guidelines for insourcing in one CHI hospital, Nugent will repeat the statement that the hospital group cannot make the entire report public.

Families who have been impacted by these failures and scandals will be in the gallery of the committee today to witness Nugent and other CHI officials answer questions from politicians.