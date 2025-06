SEASON FOUR OF The Bear was released this week and critics have been praising the latest instalment.

The award-winning show stars Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy Berzatto, a chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop.

Carmy returns home to convert his late brother’s The Original Beef of Chicagoland into a fine dining restaurant called The Bear.

With the release of season four, we want to quiz your knowledge of Chicago?

The Bear is inspired by Chicago's real-life Mr. Beef restaurant and the exteriors for the show were filmed here. Which of these is NOT a common phrase used when ordering an Italian beef sandwich? Alamy Stock Photo Wet On the side

Dry Dipped Chicago loves sports but 2024 was the worst year in its sporting history, with its big five teams losing 62.5% of their games. What is the name of the baseball stadium where the Chicago Cubs play? Alamy Stock Photo United Centre Soldier Field

Wrigley Field Rate Field What is Chicago’s downtown area known as? Alamy Stock Photo Olde Chicagoe Chi-town

The Loop Downtown It’s known as the “Windy City” but why was it originally given this name? Alamy Stock Photo Because it’s windy Its winding roads

The city's love of kites The boastfulness of its residents Chicago is home to the only public sculpture ever created by Pablo Picasso. How much was he paid for the Chicago Picasso? Alamy Stock Photo Nothing, he gifted it to the city $100,000

$200,000 $300,000 What is the Chicago Transit Authority’s train system more commonly known as? Alamy Stock Photo The Rail The L

The High Line The Metra Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago and supports the Chicago White Sox baseball team. What headline did the Chicago Sun-Times use to announce the election of Pope Leo on its front page? Alamy Stock Photo Dope Pope Da Pope!

God bless Chicago Chicago’s Pope The name “Chicago” comes from the Native American name “Chicagoua”. What does this word mean? Alamy Stock Photo Place of the Chickens Place of the Lake

Place of the wild onion Place of high winds After being incorporated as a city in 1837, Chicago adopted the motto Urbs in horto. What does this Latin phrase mean? Alamy Stock Photo City of Wind City in a Garden

City of Peace City of the Lake The Chicago River is dyed green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. When did this first happen? Alamy Stock Photo 1952 1962

The Chicago River is dyed green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. When did this first happen? 1952 1962 1972 1982