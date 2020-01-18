This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin Fire Brigade issues warning ahead of cold snap as temperatures set to plunge nationwide

It is expected to get as low as -4 degrees tonight.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 2:59 PM
23 minutes ago 3,730 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4970682
A blocked chimney.
Image: DFB
A blocked chimney.
A blocked chimney.
Image: DFB

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has issued a warning to the public ahead of the expected cold snap.

As Met Éireann forecasts temperatures as low as -4 degrees overnight, the fire brigade has urged people to make sure their chimneys are clean before lighting a fire as they could be dangerous if blocked. 

“With temperatures staying in single figures today and dropping to freezing tonight don’t be tempted to light a stove or fire unless you are confident the chimney is clean. If you haven’t used the fire or chimney this winter season assume it needs a clean,” a fire brigade spokesperson said. 

DFB urged the public to use fire guards as sparks from the fire could spit out and start a blaze. 

They also advised those with a fire to sprinkle some water on the open flames. 

The AA also warned that when smoke rises up the flue of a chimney, particularly during cold weather, it condenses coating the walls in a highly combustible substance called Creosote. 

When this substance builds up inside the shaft, the AA said homeowners run the risk of a “volcano-like fire igniting inside the chimney breast of their house”.

